Aastha Kunj Park Standoff: Police Nab Robbers in Dramatic Encounter
Two individuals were apprehended by police following a shootout after allegedly attacking and robbing American nationals in Delhi's Aastha Kunj park. The incident involved a knife-point robbery of a woman's phone. Police intervened based on a tip-off, leading to a gunfire exchange that left both suspects injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi police arrested two men following a brief shootout after they allegedly attacked and robbed two American nationals at knife-point in Aastha Kunj Park.
The June 26 incident unfolded when the victims, an American man and his female companion, were confronted by the suspects who forcibly took the woman's mobile phone, injuring one of them in the process.
The encounter with law enforcement happened early Sunday after police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the duo, who then opened fire. In the exchange, the suspects, identified as Akshay and Jatin, sustained injuries.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- robbery
- US nationals
- knife-point
- Aastha Kunj
- police
- shootout
- arrest
- crime
- park
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out in lavatory of Daund-Pune shuttle train; no casualty: Police.
Cow Smuggling Encounters: Uttar Pradesh Police in Action
Cattle Smuggler Nabbed After Dramatic Shootout in Meerut
Historic Rise in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Marks New Era
Greek Police Crackdown: Unveiling Violent Sports Fan Gangs