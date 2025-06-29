Aastha Kunj Park Standoff: Police Nab Robbers in Dramatic Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi police arrested two men following a brief shootout after they allegedly attacked and robbed two American nationals at knife-point in Aastha Kunj Park.

The June 26 incident unfolded when the victims, an American man and his female companion, were confronted by the suspects who forcibly took the woman's mobile phone, injuring one of them in the process.

The encounter with law enforcement happened early Sunday after police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the duo, who then opened fire. In the exchange, the suspects, identified as Akshay and Jatin, sustained injuries.