Left Menu

Aastha Kunj Park Standoff: Police Nab Robbers in Dramatic Encounter

Two individuals were apprehended by police following a shootout after allegedly attacking and robbing American nationals in Delhi's Aastha Kunj park. The incident involved a knife-point robbery of a woman's phone. Police intervened based on a tip-off, leading to a gunfire exchange that left both suspects injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:32 IST
Aastha Kunj Park Standoff: Police Nab Robbers in Dramatic Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi police arrested two men following a brief shootout after they allegedly attacked and robbed two American nationals at knife-point in Aastha Kunj Park.

The June 26 incident unfolded when the victims, an American man and his female companion, were confronted by the suspects who forcibly took the woman's mobile phone, injuring one of them in the process.

The encounter with law enforcement happened early Sunday after police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the duo, who then opened fire. In the exchange, the suspects, identified as Akshay and Jatin, sustained injuries.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025