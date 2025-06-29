Swift Rescue: 162 Students Saved from Flooded Jharkhand School
In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, 162 students were rescued from a flooded residential school following heavy rainfall. Local authorities and police intervened, using boats for the operation. The school has been temporarily closed, and district officials remain on high alert due to potential river level increases.
- Country:
- India
In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police successfully rescued 162 students trapped in a heavily flooded residential school. The rescue operation took place on Sunday after torrential rain inundated the premises, compelling teachers to move the students to the rooftop for safety.
Responding swiftly to a distress call, law enforcement and fire brigade teams, aided by local villagers, used boats to evacuate the students. Superintendent of Police Rishabha Garg confirmed that the operation was completed before the National Disaster Response Force could arrive on scene.
In light of the situation, district administrations have issued alerts, warning of potential flooding due to rising river levels. Officials are coordinating disaster readiness efforts, with Governor Hemant Soren advising continuous communication with weather authorities to safeguard the community.
