Manipur's Battle Against Violence: Triumphs and Challenges

Manipur has seen a marked decline in violence since President's rule was imposed in February, with fewer civilian casualties and injuries, and increased drug seizures, according to officials. The region is witnessing a relative calm but still faces challenges, especially in recovering thousands of looted weapons following the May 2023 violence outbreak.

Efforts by Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and paramilitary forces have resulted in significant arrests, including prominent figures like Arambai Tenggol leader Asem Kanan Singh. His arrest, alongside others, has helped in curtailing large-scale violence. Notably, no protest-related fatalities have been reported since February, in stark contrast to the previous surge in violence.

The crackdown on drug abuse remains a priority, with numerous arrests and the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics. However, the threat of unrecovered firearms and the resurgence of banned terrorist groups, running extortion rackets, persists as a major challenge for security agencies in the region.