Manipur's Battle Against Violence: Triumphs and Challenges

Since the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, there has been a decline in violence and drug-related issues, although challenges remain. Security forces have worked to recover lost weapons and arrest key figures involved in previous unrest. Efforts continue to address extortion by banned groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur has seen a marked decline in violence since President's rule was imposed in February, with fewer civilian casualties and injuries, and increased drug seizures, according to officials. The region is witnessing a relative calm but still faces challenges, especially in recovering thousands of looted weapons following the May 2023 violence outbreak.

Efforts by Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and paramilitary forces have resulted in significant arrests, including prominent figures like Arambai Tenggol leader Asem Kanan Singh. His arrest, alongside others, has helped in curtailing large-scale violence. Notably, no protest-related fatalities have been reported since February, in stark contrast to the previous surge in violence.

The crackdown on drug abuse remains a priority, with numerous arrests and the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics. However, the threat of unrecovered firearms and the resurgence of banned terrorist groups, running extortion rackets, persists as a major challenge for security agencies in the region.

