Left Menu

Controversy Erupts at Glastonbury: Artists Face Backlash Over Anti-Israel Remarks

British police are examining whether to initiate an investigation after anti-Israel comments were made by artists at Glastonbury Festival. Irish hip-hop group Kneecap and punk duo Bob Vylan made remarks that have sparked outrage, with Glastonbury organizers and UK officials condemning the statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:13 IST
Controversy Erupts at Glastonbury: Artists Face Backlash Over Anti-Israel Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British police are assessing potential legal ramifications following anti-Israel comments made on stage at the Glastonbury Festival. The controversy stems from performances by Irish hip-hop group Kneecap and punk duo Bob Vylan, whose remarks have drawn widespread condemnation.

The Avon and Somerset Police have announced that they are reviewing video evidence to determine if any legal actions are warranted. Glastonbury Festival expressed its disapproval, stating it does not condone hate speech or incitement to violence.

The Israeli Embassy in Britain and several UK officials, including Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, have voiced their objections to the inflammatory remarks made during the performances. The incident has also attracted attention due to Kneecap's frontman, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who faces charges related to a separate incident.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025