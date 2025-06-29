Controversy Erupts at Glastonbury: Artists Face Backlash Over Anti-Israel Remarks

British police are assessing potential legal ramifications following anti-Israel comments made on stage at the Glastonbury Festival. The controversy stems from performances by Irish hip-hop group Kneecap and punk duo Bob Vylan, whose remarks have drawn widespread condemnation.

The Avon and Somerset Police have announced that they are reviewing video evidence to determine if any legal actions are warranted. Glastonbury Festival expressed its disapproval, stating it does not condone hate speech or incitement to violence.

The Israeli Embassy in Britain and several UK officials, including Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, have voiced their objections to the inflammatory remarks made during the performances. The incident has also attracted attention due to Kneecap's frontman, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who faces charges related to a separate incident.