Major Seizure: PDS Food Grains Illegally Trafficked in Thane
Police in Maharashtra's Thane district intercepted a vehicle illegally transporting food grains meant for the underprivileged under the Public Distribution System. Three individuals face charges after the seizure at Bhiwandi's Rajnoli Naka. The grains, valued at Rs 1.49 lakh, were without a permit, intended for open market sale.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra police have disrupted a significant operation involving the illegal transport of food grains intended for the impoverished under the Public Distribution System. The incident occurred in Thane district, shedding light on fraudulent activities aimed at diverting essential commodities.
The police intercepted a vehicle at Bhiwandi's Rajnoli Naka on June 30, carrying rice, wheat, and pulses valued at Rs 1.49 lakh. These grains were being moved without valid permits, intended for open market sale to both retail and wholesale clients, according to the authorities.
Legal action has been initiated against two fair price shop owners and a driver, charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Essential Commodities Act. This development underscores challenges in maintaining integrity within the Public Distribution System.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Files FIR Against Media Channels for Opinion Poll Violations Ahead of By-Elections
3 Maoists were killed in combing operation in Andhra's Alluri Sitarama Raju district: Police.
Yogi Adityanath's Janta Darshan: Streamlining Solutions and Modernizing UP Police
He is senior police officer. These kinds of orders are shocking and demoralising: SC on ADGP Jayaram’s suspension by TN govt.
Cyber Fraudsters Scamming as Police Cheat Mumbai Woman of Rs 22 Lakh