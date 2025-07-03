U.N. Expert Advocates for Arms Embargo Against Israel

A United Nations expert has stirred significant discussion at the U.N. Human Rights Council by calling for an arms embargo and economic sanctions against Israel. This strong stance was put forward by Francesca Albanese, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, who accused Israel of conducting a 'genocidal campaign' in Gaza.

Albanese's remarks formed part of a broader report presented to the council, where she claimed Israel's actions in Gaza constitute 'one of the cruellest genocides in modern history.' Her comments have intensified the scrutiny on the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its humanitarian implications.

Israel has categorically denied these allegations, defending its actions as necessary self-defense measures following a deadly attack by Hamas in October 2023. The ongoing tensions continue to underscore the complexities of geopolitical relations and human rights discourses.

