Revamping Urban Governance: A Call for Parliamentary Practices in Local Bodies

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called for urban local bodies (ULBs) to adopt practices akin to Parliament, such as regular Question Hour and Zero Hour, to effectively raise and address citizens' issues.

Speaking at the first National Level Conference of Urban Local Bodies in States and Union Territories, Birla expressed concern over ULB meetings often descending into chaos, resulting in critical agendas like budgets being approved without adequate discussion.

Birla encouraged ULBs to mirror the Lok Sabha and state assemblies in fostering debate and discussion, underlining the changes seen in the 18th Lok Sabha where disruptions were minimized, allowing proceedings to focus on the public's issues. The conference also highlighted the role of ULBs in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and grooming women for leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)