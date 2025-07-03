High Court to Hear Majithia's Plea Against Arrest in Disproportionate Assets Case
The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia's plea against his arrest in a disproportionate assets case. Majithia, who claims the arrest is politically motivated, was remanded by the Vigilance Bureau. He challenges this as an abuse of criminal process.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court is poised to deliberate on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia's plea this Friday. Majithia challenges his arrest and subsequent remand by the Vigilance Bureau in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya has given Majithia's counsel time to present a fresh remand order. Majithia's representation argues that both his arrest and remand are manifestations of political vendetta, citing a violation of legal protocols.
Charged with involvement in laundering Rs 540 crore of alleged 'drug money', Majithia has labeled his arrest as a politically driven witch-hunt. He seeks relief from what he considers an unjust legal process and the quashing of remand orders.
