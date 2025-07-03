Misinformation Sparks: Mamata's Call for Action on Social Media & Cybercrime

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the escalating impact of provocative social media content and cybercrime, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah for robust legislative interventions. In a detailed letter, Banerjee emphasized the damaging role of 'misleading stories and fake videos' in spurring criminal activities.

The Chief Minister highlighted recent incidents, such as the violent riots in Murshidabad, triggered by misleading narratives. She warned of social media's potential to incite communal violence and crime against women, urging for immediate measures to mitigate these threats.

Additionally, Banerjee detailed the rising tide of cybercrime—from financial fraud to online harassment—emphasizing its severe impact on vulnerable populations. She advocated for stronger legal frameworks and comprehensive awareness campaigns to address these emerging challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)