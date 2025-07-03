Courier Imposter: Shock & Shame in Pune

An unidentified man is suspected of raping a 22-year-old IT professional in Pune after deceitfully entering her home by posing as a courier delivery agent. The incident has rocked the community, leaving the victim and her family in distress, and police in a race against time to find the assailant nearly 24 hours later.

The perpetrator allegedly threatened to release compromising photos if the woman reported the incident. He took a selfie on her phone while she was unconscious, leaving a warning that he would circulate the images on social media platforms. Investigators are exploring whether the attacker was indeed from a courier firm and are reviewing CCTV footage for potential leads.

A case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with Pune police deploying multiple teams to work on different leads. Authorities are also conducting forensic tests to determine if any substance was used to render the victim unconscious. The community eagerly awaits justice as police assure they will soon apprehend the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)