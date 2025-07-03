Gaza Tension: Controversy Surrounding Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza warns against collaboration with the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, alleging incidents near its food distribution sites endanger Palestinians. Legal actions are threatened against collaborators. International groups urge for aid channel changes amidst reported civilian casualties and alleged manipulation by Hamas.
The Hamas-controlled interior ministry in Gaza has issued a stark warning to residents, advising them against any form of cooperation with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The ministry claims that the Foundation, backed by the U.S. and Israel, poses risks to Gazans due to incidents at its food distribution locations.
Hamas has threatened legal action and maximum penalties for anyone found aiding the GHF, suggesting a serious crackdown on local collaboration with foreign aid efforts. Despite condemnation from over 170 international organizations, Hamas insists on its stance, framing the Foundation's activities as bypassing and undermining local governance.
This development follows a troubling report from the United Nations, highlighting more than 400 Palestinian deaths since May during aid distribution activities. Criticism mounts as Israel acknowledges civilian harm near these sites, sparking global calls for aid deliveries to revert to U.N.-managed channels to ensure neutrality and safety.
