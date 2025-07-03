Massive Investor Scam Rocks Maharashtra: A Decade of Deception

Maharashtra has been hit by a massive financial fraud, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disclosing that almost 2.71 lakh investors in Mumbai have been swindled out of Rs 2.95 lakh crore over the last ten years.

Outside of Mumbai, nearly 1.05 crore investors across the rest of Maharashtra were similarly defrauded, losing Rs 22,552 crore, as detailed in a written response during a recent legislative council session.

To combat these ongoing threats, the Mumbai Police, along with other state police units, have established a Financial Intelligence Unit aimed at detecting fraudulent financial schemes. Currently, the state operates 50 cyber police stations to tackle cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)