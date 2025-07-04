Shillong hawker eviction drive: HC appoints monitor to ensure legal procedures are followed

The Meghalaya High Court has appointed a senior advocate as a special officer to oversee the ongoing eviction of street vendors in Khyndailad area here, and ensure strict adherence to due process of law and maintain peace during the drive.

Khyndailad, also known as Police Bazar, has a number of hotels, restaurants and a variety of shops. It is one of the popular hangout destinations in the state capital.

The division bench of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh appointed senior advocate Subhasis Chakrawarty as the Special Officer during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday after a hawkers' association moved the Court, alleging that the authorities were evicting the vendors forcibly without allotting them alternative vending spaces.

The division bench directed the special officer to supervise the entire process, prepare a verified list of licensed vendors, and coordinate with both the Shillong Roadside Hawkers Association and local authorities.

''Above all, the Special Officer, with his vast knowledge, experience, maturity, and tact, shall ensure that our orders in this public interest litigation are implemented without any breach of peace or commission of any offence,'' the Bench stated.

The court also allowed licensed vendors to sell their wares at Police Bazar during restricted hours - 12:30 pm to 2 pm and 7:30 pm to 9 pm - subject to a strict undertaking not to disrupt traffic or pedestrian movement.

Unlicensed vendors, however, will not be permitted to operate in the area.

''If there is any breach, the special officer along with local and police authorities shall disallow vending in the area,'' the bench warned.

The hawkers' association has given an undertaking that all vendors will shift immediately to alternative vending zones once allotted by the authorities.

Non-compliant vendors will face immediate eviction, the court ordered.

The bench said that other vendors are free to apply for licenses, which must be processed lawfully. The court will review such applications in future hearings based on reports from authorities.

The state government had identified three locations for hawkers to carry out their businesses and also offered them a relocation allowance of Rs 20,000 each.

The Special Officer was directed to submit a compliance report by August 5.

