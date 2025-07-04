Left Menu

Russia expands chemical weapons use in Ukraine, says German spy agency

Russia has increased its use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, Germany's BND foreign intelligence agency said on Friday, citing evidence it obtained alongside its Dutch counterparts.

Updated: 04-07-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:11 IST
Russia has increased its use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, Germany's BND foreign intelligence agency said on Friday, citing evidence it obtained alongside its Dutch counterparts. Russia uses not only tear gas, but also "the more dangerous chemical chloropicrin, which can be lethal in high concentrations in enclosed spaces" in Ukraine, the BND said in a statement.

"This represents a more serious violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits the use of this lung warfare agent under all circumstances," it said. The defence minister and chief of military intelligence in the Netherlands told Reuters.

