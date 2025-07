Polish embassy damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv, minister says

The Polish embassy was damaged durin a Russian attack on Kyiv overnight, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Friday, adding that nobody was hurt.

"In a massive (Russian) attack on Kyiv, the building of our embassy's consular section was damaged," Sikorski wrote on X. "I just spoke with Ambassador Lukasiewicz; everyone is safe and sound. Ukraine urgently needs air defence resources."

