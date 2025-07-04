Poland sends note of protest to Russia after damage to embassy in Kyiv

Poland's foreign ministry sent a note to the Russian embassy protesting against airstrikes on Ukraine after damage to the consular section of Poland's embassy in Kyiv.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note to the Russian embassy, in which it strongly protested against airstrikes on the Ukrainian population," the ministry said on X. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that this is contrary to international law, in particular the Vienna Convention of 1961."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)