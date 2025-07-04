Left Menu

Delivery boy held for stealing gadgets from PG in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

A 20-year-old man, working as a food delivery boy, was arrested for allegedly stealing electronic gadgets from a paying guest PG accommodation in southeast Delhis Shaheen Bagh area, officials on Friday said.Police recovered 11 stolen mobile phones and a laptop from the possession of the accused, identified as Fardeen Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, they said. Khan during interrogation admitted to having committed multiple such thefts in the area.

Updated: 04-07-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:01 IST
A 20-year-old man, working as a food delivery boy, was arrested for allegedly stealing electronic gadgets from a paying guest (PG) accommodation in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, officials on Friday said.

Police recovered 11 stolen mobile phones and a laptop from the possession of the accused, identified as Fardeen Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, they said. The arrest was made following a complaint received on June 30 regarding the theft of a mobile phone and a laptop from a PG in Shaheen Bagh, police said.

A case was registered at Shaheen Bagh Police Station and further investigation was taken up, said an officer, adding that a police team analyzed the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

He was arrested soon after the stolen items from the PG were recovered, the officer said. Khan during interrogation admitted to having committed multiple such thefts in the area. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

