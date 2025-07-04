Delhi gangster gets five-hour parole for wedding, heavy security deployed in Narela village

Amit alias Dabang, a jailed gangster once considered as the right hand of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, got five-hour parole on Friday to attend his wedding in Delhi's Narela amid heavy security.

The wedding took place in the Tajpur village, considered a stronghold of the gang.

Sources in the police said that the ceremony drew the attention of members from other organised criminal networks operating in the national capital and Haryana.

''Amit was escorted directly to the wedding venue and to maintain law and order, heavy police security was arranged,'' said the source, adding that to avoid any untoward incident, multiple teams were deployed.

After the death of Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Amit allegedly took over the operations. Balyan was beaten to death inside Tihar Jail in May 2023, allegedly by members of the rival Gogi gang.

Amit's criminal record includes charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), with the Delhi Police once announcing a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

He is also an accused in a murder case in Delhi's Alipur, said to be a revenge killing for Tillu's death, and in the 2018 murder of Gogi's close aide Monu Nepali near Rohini court.

Earlier, gangster Kala Jathedi married Anuradha Chaudhary, also known as ''Lady Don'' or Madam Minz, on March 12 last year.

During a six-hour parole granted by the court, the ceremony took place under tight security, which included the deployment of SWAT commandos and teams from the Special Cell and Crime Branch.

Again on June 17, Kala Jathedi, was granted jail parole to undergo a medical process related to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for child following permission granted by a Delhi court. Earlier this week, jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana was granted custody parole for a day to visit his ailing wife at a hospital in Shadipur in Delhi.

