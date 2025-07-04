UP: Man, sister-in-law held for illegal abortion; 6-month-old foetus dumped in dustbin

A man and his sister-in-law were arrested for illegally terminating her pregnancy and abandoning the six-month-old foetus in a dustbin, police said on Friday.

According to police, the two had an affair, leading to her six-month pregnancy.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said police found the body of a newborn female child and sent it for post-mortem examination.

''During the investigation, based on CCTV footage, the father and mother of the six-month-old fetus were identified. The footage showed them abandoning the fetus in a dustbin near Roorkee Chunggi in the Kotwali area on June 24,'' the officer said.

A case has been registered against Abhishek (27), who is married, and his unmarried sister-in-law, Priya (19). Both have been arrested, he added.

During interrogation, Abhishek revealed he had an affair with his sister-in-law, leading to her six-month pregnancy. They decided to undergo an abortion, following which the two abandoned the foetus.

''We are also looking into involvement of other people in conducting the abortion,'' the SSP said.

