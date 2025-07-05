Left Menu

Dangerous Traps: The Hidden Perils in Kerala

A woman in Kerala was critically injured after touching a live wire linked to an illegal wild boar trap on her property. This incident is one of several recent cases in the state, with police launching investigations amid rising concerns over such deadly traps set by locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:40 IST
Dangerous Traps: The Hidden Perils in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A serious accident occurred in Kerala's Palakkad district when a woman named Malathi was electrocuted by an illegal trap on her property intended to capture wild boars. This incident adds to a worrying trend of similar traps causing harm.

Early Saturday morning, Malathi's relative discovered her injured on the compound, prompting local residents to transport her to the hospital. The police are currently investigating who is responsible for setting this dangerous trap.

This case follows other tragic accidents in which individuals, including a farmer and a teenager, were electrocuted by similar contraptions in neighboring districts, highlighting a pervasive threat and sparking political debate in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025