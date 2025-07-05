Dangerous Traps: The Hidden Perils in Kerala

A serious accident occurred in Kerala's Palakkad district when a woman named Malathi was electrocuted by an illegal trap on her property intended to capture wild boars. This incident adds to a worrying trend of similar traps causing harm.

Early Saturday morning, Malathi's relative discovered her injured on the compound, prompting local residents to transport her to the hospital. The police are currently investigating who is responsible for setting this dangerous trap.

This case follows other tragic accidents in which individuals, including a farmer and a teenager, were electrocuted by similar contraptions in neighboring districts, highlighting a pervasive threat and sparking political debate in the state.

