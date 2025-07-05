Nehal Modi's Legal Tug-of-War: From US Prison to Extradition Battle

In a dramatic turn of events, Nehal Modi, brother of infamous diamantaire Nirav Modi, found himself back in law enforcement custody shortly after stepping out of a U.S. prison. His arrest comes amid an ongoing extradition case against him, highlighting deep international cooperation between U.S. and Indian authorities.

Convicted of Grand Larceny for duping LLD out of $2.6 million in diamonds under false pretenses, Nehal Modi now faces extradition processes initiated by the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His release date coordination was carefully planned to ensure his immediate arrest, demonstrating precision in judicial and international agency collaboration.

Beyond his U.S. legal troubles, Modi is alleged to have been a significant player in the monumental Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam in India. The charges against him include money laundering, evidence tampering, and coercion, painting a complex web of deceit surrounding the Modi family's financial crimes.

