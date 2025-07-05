Left Menu

Karnataka Government Forms Subcommittee to Tackle Illegal Mining

The Karnataka government has established a six-member cabinet subcommittee, led by Law Minister H K Patil, to address illegal mining issues. The team has a month to report findings. Initiated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the move follows Patil's concerns about inadequate action against mining-related irregularities.

The Karnataka government has taken a decisive step to confront illegal mining by forming a six-member cabinet subcommittee, helmed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil. The subcommittee is tasked with investigating irregularities and advising on necessary actions.

The team includes notable figures such as Home Minister G Parameshwara and Mines & Geology Minister S S Mallikarjun, among others. They are expected to deliver their findings within a month, as decided in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 2.

This initiative stems from the necessity to address concerns raised by Minister Patil regarding the state's sluggish pursuit of illegal mining cases from 2007-2011, which allegedly cost the exchequer Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The committee aims to ensure accountability and recovery of lost state resources.

