Fugitive Murder Suspect Nabbed in Arunachal Pradesh
Hobibullah Islam, wanted for murder and abduction in Nagaland, was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district. Working as a mason, he attempted to flee but was caught by police, acting on a tip-off. After hiding in Namsai district, he was handed over to Nagaland Police.
A man accused of murder in Nagaland has been apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district during the early hours of Saturday, according to police reports.
Authorities identified the suspect as Hobibullah Islam, who had been sought in relation to an abduction and murder case filed at Raland police station, Wokha district, Nagaland, in November 2024.
The arrest was executed after Nagaland Police tipped off local authorities about Hobibullah's presence in Aalo. Despite attempts to escape during his tenure as a mason in the Amtum area, he was arrested. Further investigation revealed Hobibullah had been evading arrest by hiding in Namsai district before moving to Aalo, where he continued his labor work. Meanwhile, another accomplice fled to Kerala, where he was eventually detained. Hobibullah has since been transferred to Nagaland Police custody for legal processing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
