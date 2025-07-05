Kapil Sibal Challenges Constitutional Validity of Varma Case Inquiry

Kapil Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, has raised questions about the constitutional relevance of the Supreme Court's in-house inquiry into the case of Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma.

Sibal argues that such an investigation should be conducted under the Judges Inquiry Act. He expressed concern over the government's role in allegedly protecting Justice Shekhar Yadav, who faces accusations of making communal remarks.

Sibal underscores that any inquiry should follow constitutional procedures and not rely on in-house methods established by the courts.

