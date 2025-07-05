Left Menu

Kapil Sibal Challenges Constitutional Validity of Varma Case Inquiry

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized the Supreme Court's in-house inquiry into Justice Yashwant Varma's case, questioning its constitutional validity. Sibal emphasized the need for investigations under the Judges Inquiry Act and criticized government attempts to protect Justice Shekhar Yadav amid allegations of communal remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:05 IST
Kapil Sibal Challenges Constitutional Validity of Varma Case Inquiry
Kapil Sibal
  • Country:
  • India

Kapil Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, has raised questions about the constitutional relevance of the Supreme Court's in-house inquiry into the case of Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma.

Sibal argues that such an investigation should be conducted under the Judges Inquiry Act. He expressed concern over the government's role in allegedly protecting Justice Shekhar Yadav, who faces accusations of making communal remarks.

Sibal underscores that any inquiry should follow constitutional procedures and not rely on in-house methods established by the courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025