Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Amethi: Youths Perish in Motorcycle Accident

Two youths, Sahil and Faijan, died in a motorcycle accident allegedly caused by a speeding tanker in Amethi. The incident occurred near Mangrauli village, and the driver fled the scene. Efforts are underway to locate him, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes Amethi: Youths Perish in Motorcycle Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Mangrauli village, Amethi, two youths lost their lives in a motorcycle accident on Saturday. The victims, identified as Sahil, 20, and Faijan, 15, were reportedly struck by a speeding tanker as they rode towards the market, according to police reports.

Jagdishpur Police Station SHO Dhirendra Yadav confirmed the fatalities, stating that both Sahil and Faijan died on the spot. The tragic episode has left the community in shock, as the tanker driver fled the scene immediately post-incident, escaping towards Ayodhya with the vehicle.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate the driver involved. Meanwhile, police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The community awaits further developments as police intensify their search operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025