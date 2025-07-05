Tragedy Strikes Amethi: Youths Perish in Motorcycle Accident

In a tragic incident near Mangrauli village, Amethi, two youths lost their lives in a motorcycle accident on Saturday. The victims, identified as Sahil, 20, and Faijan, 15, were reportedly struck by a speeding tanker as they rode towards the market, according to police reports.

Jagdishpur Police Station SHO Dhirendra Yadav confirmed the fatalities, stating that both Sahil and Faijan died on the spot. The tragic episode has left the community in shock, as the tanker driver fled the scene immediately post-incident, escaping towards Ayodhya with the vehicle.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate the driver involved. Meanwhile, police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The community awaits further developments as police intensify their search operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)