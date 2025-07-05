Controversial Arrests: London Bans Palestine Action as Terrorist Group
British police arrested over 20 people under anti-terrorism laws after they showed support for the newly banned Palestine Action group. This followed the organisation's proscription due to its protest activities, perceived as criminal by authorities. The decision has drawn criticism from civil liberties groups and UN experts.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British authorities arrested more than 20 individuals for terrorism-related offenses after they supported the newly banned Palestine Action group in London, officials revealed on Saturday. The proscription came into effect following government action against the group's activities deemed terrorist in nature.
Palestine Action lost an urgent appeal on Friday challenging its designation as a terrorist organisation. This comes under the United Kingdom's anti-terrorism laws that outlaw expressing approval or support for such groups, a violation punishable by imprisonment or fines. Currently, 81 organizations, including Hamas and ISIS, are proscribed under these laws.
Demonstrations erupted in Parliament Square on Saturday, as supporters voiced their opposition to the decision, which continues facing criticism from civil liberties groups and some UN experts. Critics argue that property damage should not equate to terrorism. Meanwhile, parallel protests led to further arrests when pro-Palestine demonstrators targeted a Pride parade vehicle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Showdown: Vance Meets Troops Amidst Los Angeles Immigration Protests
Tensions Escalate: Iran and Israel Trade Missile Strikes Amid Stalled Diplomacy
Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate Amid Global Diplomatic Efforts
Israel's Recent Strike: The Isfahan Nuclear Encounter
Amid Conflict: India Plans Evacuation from Israel