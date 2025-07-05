Controversial Arrests: London Bans Palestine Action as Terrorist Group

British authorities arrested more than 20 individuals for terrorism-related offenses after they supported the newly banned Palestine Action group in London, officials revealed on Saturday. The proscription came into effect following government action against the group's activities deemed terrorist in nature.

Palestine Action lost an urgent appeal on Friday challenging its designation as a terrorist organisation. This comes under the United Kingdom's anti-terrorism laws that outlaw expressing approval or support for such groups, a violation punishable by imprisonment or fines. Currently, 81 organizations, including Hamas and ISIS, are proscribed under these laws.

Demonstrations erupted in Parliament Square on Saturday, as supporters voiced their opposition to the decision, which continues facing criticism from civil liberties groups and some UN experts. Critics argue that property damage should not equate to terrorism. Meanwhile, parallel protests led to further arrests when pro-Palestine demonstrators targeted a Pride parade vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)