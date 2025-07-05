Outrage in Bhopal: Tricolours Set Ablaze at Garbage Dump Sparks Investigation

A probe was initiated by police in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday in response to a viral video that depicted the burning of several Tricolours at a garbage dump.

A delegation from Congress, led by party spokesperson Vivek Tripathi, alongside BJP ward 50 corporator Sushma Babisha, approached the police, urging strict measures against the individuals responsible for the incident.

Tripathi laid the responsibility on civic staff, citing the burning occurred at a waste dump near the ward 50 office where the civic body regularly handles garbage. Shahpura police station's sub-inspector, Harish Gujarbos, confirmed that two complaints had been filed, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)