Left Menu

Outrage in Bhopal: Tricolours Set Ablaze at Garbage Dump Sparks Investigation

A serious investigation has been launched by police in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after a video showing national flags burning at a garbage dump went viral. Political leaders from both the Congress and BJP have demanded action, blaming civic staff for the incident. CCTV footage is being reviewed for clues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:48 IST
Outrage in Bhopal: Tricolours Set Ablaze at Garbage Dump Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A probe was initiated by police in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday in response to a viral video that depicted the burning of several Tricolours at a garbage dump.

A delegation from Congress, led by party spokesperson Vivek Tripathi, alongside BJP ward 50 corporator Sushma Babisha, approached the police, urging strict measures against the individuals responsible for the incident.

Tripathi laid the responsibility on civic staff, citing the burning occurred at a waste dump near the ward 50 office where the civic body regularly handles garbage. Shahpura police station's sub-inspector, Harish Gujarbos, confirmed that two complaints had been filed, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025