Impersonation Scandal: Two Arrested for Posing as Deputy Commissioner
Two men were arrested in Delhi for impersonating the Faridabad deputy commissioner on WhatsApp to extort money. They used the official's photo as their display picture and demanded Rs 50,000 from a city resident. Both suspects, originally from Manipur, were apprehended following a registered FIR.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:51 IST
Authorities in Delhi have arrested two individuals accused of impersonating the Faridabad deputy commissioner on WhatsApp. The duo allegedly used the official's photo as their display image to demand money from a local resident, police revealed on Saturday.
The police action followed an FIR filing on July 3, in which a complainant claimed they were being extorted for Rs 50,000 by individuals utilizing the deputy commissioner's likeness.
Jamtin Khup Hakip and Anthony, both 26 and hailing from Manipur, were detained in Munirka, Delhi. The police are currently interrogating the suspects to gather further evidence.
