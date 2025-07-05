Left Menu

Chargesheet Filed in Jammu & Kashmir Narco-Terror Case: Key Accusations Unveiled

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency has charged 11 individuals, including Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin, in a narco-terror case. The investigation reveals a smuggling network funding terror activities. The case highlights efforts to dismantle terror-financing mechanisms in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:00 IST
Chargesheet Filed in Jammu & Kashmir Narco-Terror Case: Key Accusations Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against eleven accused, including Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based leader of Hizbul Mujahideen, in a narco-terror case, according to an official statement.

The probe, initiated by the SIA in 2022, uncovered a sophisticated network of terrorist associates and couriers aiding the banned outfit by facilitating narcotics smuggling and funding terror activities. Among those charged alongside Salahuddin are Basharat Ahmad Bhat, a Hizbul operative allegedly operating from Rawalpindi, and several individuals from Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

The investigation unveiled a structured modus operandi where narcotics were smuggled from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir, with proceeds allegedly funding terror operations. The SIA is conducting further investigations to identify other network members, underscoring its commitment to dismantling terror-financing operations and maintaining peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025