Chargesheet Filed in Jammu & Kashmir Narco-Terror Case: Key Accusations Unveiled

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against eleven accused, including Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based leader of Hizbul Mujahideen, in a narco-terror case, according to an official statement.

The probe, initiated by the SIA in 2022, uncovered a sophisticated network of terrorist associates and couriers aiding the banned outfit by facilitating narcotics smuggling and funding terror activities. Among those charged alongside Salahuddin are Basharat Ahmad Bhat, a Hizbul operative allegedly operating from Rawalpindi, and several individuals from Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

The investigation unveiled a structured modus operandi where narcotics were smuggled from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir, with proceeds allegedly funding terror operations. The SIA is conducting further investigations to identify other network members, underscoring its commitment to dismantling terror-financing operations and maintaining peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)