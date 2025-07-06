Betrayal and Tragedy: Adolescents’ Rift Ends in Poisoning

A young man's sense of betrayal has led to a shocking crime in Govandi. On June 30, 16-year-old Shaheen Shaikh was allegedly poisoned by his friend, Jeeshan Shaikh, and autopsy reports confirmed the cause of death as poisoning.

Police revealed that the accused felt exploited and devised a plan to mix pesticide in the victim's milk. Jeeshan admitted to the crime during interrogation after being discharged from hospital post-incident.

The 19-year-old has been charged with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The tragic fallout of this friendship illustrates the devastating impact of broken trust, as a police investigation continues to unravel the details.

(With inputs from agencies.)