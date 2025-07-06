Left Menu

Betrayal and Tragedy: Adolescents’ Rift Ends in Poisoning

A 19-year-old man named Jeeshan Shaikh has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his 16-year-old friend, Shaheen Shaikh, in Govandi. Jeeshan reportedly felt betrayed and mixed pesticide into milk, leading to Shaheen's death. Further investigations are underway under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:00 IST
Betrayal and Tragedy: Adolescents’ Rift Ends in Poisoning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man's sense of betrayal has led to a shocking crime in Govandi. On June 30, 16-year-old Shaheen Shaikh was allegedly poisoned by his friend, Jeeshan Shaikh, and autopsy reports confirmed the cause of death as poisoning.

Police revealed that the accused felt exploited and devised a plan to mix pesticide in the victim's milk. Jeeshan admitted to the crime during interrogation after being discharged from hospital post-incident.

The 19-year-old has been charged with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The tragic fallout of this friendship illustrates the devastating impact of broken trust, as a police investigation continues to unravel the details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025