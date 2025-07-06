Betrayal and Tragedy: Adolescents’ Rift Ends in Poisoning
A 19-year-old man named Jeeshan Shaikh has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his 16-year-old friend, Shaheen Shaikh, in Govandi. Jeeshan reportedly felt betrayed and mixed pesticide into milk, leading to Shaheen's death. Further investigations are underway under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A young man's sense of betrayal has led to a shocking crime in Govandi. On June 30, 16-year-old Shaheen Shaikh was allegedly poisoned by his friend, Jeeshan Shaikh, and autopsy reports confirmed the cause of death as poisoning.
Police revealed that the accused felt exploited and devised a plan to mix pesticide in the victim's milk. Jeeshan admitted to the crime during interrogation after being discharged from hospital post-incident.
The 19-year-old has been charged with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The tragic fallout of this friendship illustrates the devastating impact of broken trust, as a police investigation continues to unravel the details.
