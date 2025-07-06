Left Menu

Deputy CM Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav on JPNIC Controversy

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticized Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav regarding his statement on the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre in Lucknow, asserting it is public property and not Yadav's personal asset. Pathak accused the previous government of corruption and misusing public resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-07-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 01:14 IST
Deputy CM Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav on JPNIC Controversy
Brajesh Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has lambasted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks regarding the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow, asserting that the project is a public asset, not a personal one.

Yadav had earlier accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating an agenda to dismantle the JPNIC society and prepare for its sale. In response, Pathak countered, accusing Yadav of turning the centre into a hub of corruption. He emphasized that the facility, funded by public money, is meant for the community.

Additionally, Pathak alleged systemic corruption during the Samajwadi Party's tenure from 2012 to 2017, citing issues such as nepotism and resource misuse. He also criticized Yadav's stance on the Election Commission, praising the governance of Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi for advancing development in Uttar Pradesh and the nation.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025