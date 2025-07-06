Deputy CM Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav on JPNIC Controversy
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticized Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav regarding his statement on the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre in Lucknow, asserting it is public property and not Yadav's personal asset. Pathak accused the previous government of corruption and misusing public resources.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has lambasted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks regarding the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow, asserting that the project is a public asset, not a personal one.
Yadav had earlier accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating an agenda to dismantle the JPNIC society and prepare for its sale. In response, Pathak countered, accusing Yadav of turning the centre into a hub of corruption. He emphasized that the facility, funded by public money, is meant for the community.
Additionally, Pathak alleged systemic corruption during the Samajwadi Party's tenure from 2012 to 2017, citing issues such as nepotism and resource misuse. He also criticized Yadav's stance on the Election Commission, praising the governance of Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi for advancing development in Uttar Pradesh and the nation.
