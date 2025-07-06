Tensions Escalate as Grenade Attack Injures American Aid Workers in Gaza

An assault on a Gaza food distribution site has left two American aid workers injured, exacerbating ongoing tensions in the region. The U.S. attributes the attack to Hamas, with the incident taking place post-food distribution by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the U.S. and Israel.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce condemned the violence, claiming it underscores Hamas's hostility even towards relief efforts. Bruce affirmed GHF's commitment, highlighting their contribution of over 62 million meals and expressing hopes for the recovery of the wounded Americans.

As Gaza remains volatile amidst attempts to negotiate a ceasefire, reports indicate a surge in violence, including the Israeli military's claims of control over 65% of Gaza and numerous Gazan casualties. This incident adds strain to the complex dynamics between aid distribution and regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)