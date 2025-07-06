Businessman's Murder Sparks Political Outcry in Bihar

A prominent figure in Patna's business community, Gopal Khemka, was tragically shot dead outside his residence. The shocking incident has intensified the political discourse, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemning the leadership of the BJP and Nitish Kumar for turning Bihar into a 'crime capital.'

This attack, which occurred just months before the assembly elections, comes seven years after Khemka's son was similarly murdered. The chilling pattern has prompted Gandhi to call for not just a change in administration but a complete rescue of the state from its dire crime predicament.

With a Special Investigation Team formed to investigate the murder, the case has become a focal point in the upcoming elections, reflecting the broader issues of law and governance within Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)