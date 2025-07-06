Left Menu

Russia's Drone Defense: A Night of Interceptions

Russian anti-aircraft systems intercepted 120 Ukrainian drones overnight, primarily in regions near Ukraine. No damage was reported, as drones were downed in Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, and Oryol regions. Flight restrictions at major airports were briefly in place but have since been lifted, according to Rosaviatsiya.

  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant overnight operation, Russian anti-aircraft systems successfully intercepted 120 Ukrainian drones, primarily targeting regions bordering Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the operation, assuring that no damage resulted from the attacks.

The concerted drone interceptions included 30 in the Bryansk region, 29 in the Kursk region, and 17 in Belgorod, all sharing a border with Ukraine. Moreover, 18 drones were neutralized over the Oryol region, a frequent target in past drone strikes attributed to Ukrainian forces.

In response to the drone incursions, Rosaviatsiya, Russia's civil aviation authority, temporarily imposed restrictions at airports in St. Petersburg, Kaluga, Moscow, and Nizhny Novgorod. These restrictions have now been lifted, restoring normal operations.

