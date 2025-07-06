Tragic Discovery: Semi-Decomposed Body Found in Locked Delhi House
The semi-decomposed body of Mohd Idrish, a 35-year-old man, was found inside his locked rented home in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur. Police were alerted by the foul smell emanating from the premises. Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident.
The semi-decomposed body of Mohd Idrish, a 35-year-old resident, was discovered in his locked rented home in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi, an officer reported on Sunday.
Police were called to the scene after neighbors noticed a foul smell coming from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the body lying on the floor. A Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory team was brought in to examine the scene.
The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death and examine the circumstances that led to this incident.
