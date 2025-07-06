Tragic Discovery: Semi-Decomposed Body Found in Locked Delhi House

The semi-decomposed body of Mohd Idrish, a 35-year-old resident, was discovered in his locked rented home in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi, an officer reported on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene after neighbors noticed a foul smell coming from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the body lying on the floor. A Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory team was brought in to examine the scene.

The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death and examine the circumstances that led to this incident.

