Global South's Misrepresentation: Modi Calls for UN Security Council Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the inadequate representation of Global South nations in global institutions at the BRICS Summit, urging reform of organizations like the UN Security Council. He argued that these changes should prioritize inclusivity and credibility to address the challenges faced by these countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for urgent reforms in key global institutions, including the UN Security Council, citing a lack of representation for the Global South. Speaking at the BRICS Summit, Modi pointed out the disparity in contributions and decision-making power among nations.

He noted that two-thirds of the world's population remains without a sufficient voice in global matters, describing global bodies as significant as a phone with no network. Modi emphasized the need for genuine reforms in governance structures and leadership positions to reflect a new, inclusive world order.

The Prime Minister highlighted that technology's rapid advancement underscores the urgency for institutional updates, analogous to running 21st-century software on outdated hardware. He reaffirmed India's commitment to contributing constructively on global issues, aligning with fellow BRICS nations.

