Global South's Misrepresentation: Modi Calls for UN Security Council Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for urgent reforms in key global institutions, including the UN Security Council, citing a lack of representation for the Global South. Speaking at the BRICS Summit, Modi pointed out the disparity in contributions and decision-making power among nations.

He noted that two-thirds of the world's population remains without a sufficient voice in global matters, describing global bodies as significant as a phone with no network. Modi emphasized the need for genuine reforms in governance structures and leadership positions to reflect a new, inclusive world order.

The Prime Minister highlighted that technology's rapid advancement underscores the urgency for institutional updates, analogous to running 21st-century software on outdated hardware. He reaffirmed India's commitment to contributing constructively on global issues, aligning with fellow BRICS nations.

