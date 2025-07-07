Rising Tensions in the Red Sea: Houthi Attack on Shipping
A ship in the Red Sea was attacked and set on fire by suspected Houthi militants, forcing the crew to abandon it. This attack marks the first in the area since April and exacerbates Middle East tensions. The Magic Seas was hit by sea drones after initial gunfire from small boats.
An attack by suspected Houthi militants on a Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier, Magic Seas, in the Red Sea has reignited concerns over maritime security. The assault, involving eight small boats and four Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), led to a fire onboard, forcing the ship's crew to evacuate.
This incident, the first of its kind in the region since mid-April, occurred 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah. The attacking of ships in this vital shipping corridor highlights ongoing tensions, intensified by the ongoing conflict between Israel, Iran, and other regional powers. There have been no reported injuries among the crew.
The Houthi group's continued assaults, ostensibly in solidarity with Palestinians, have disrupted global shipping. This escalates the situation in the Middle East amid the war in Gaza and U.S. actions against Iranian nuclear sites. In a significant geopolitical move, the U.S. ceased bombing the Houthis, following agreements to halt disruptions in Middle East shipping lanes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
