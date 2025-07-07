Mysterious Death at Stone Crusher Stirs Protests
A 14-year-old girl's suspicious death at a stone crusher complex in Uttarakhand has led to protests and detentions. Locals demand answers as four crusher employees are questioned. Special police teams ensure a thorough investigation, seeking justice for the family amidst allegations and public unrest.
A 14-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a stone crusher complex in Uttarakhand, prompting protests and stone-pelting from local residents. They claim her death is suspicious and demand a thorough investigation.
Four employees of the stone crusher have been detained for questioning as police assure the public of a fair probe. The situation was managed by engaging with protesters and promising a meticulous investigation into the tragic incident.
A special police team has been constituted to investigate, with authorities ensuring that all evidence will be scientifically examined. The Dehradun SSP reassured the girl's family of justice, and a case has been registered following a family complaint.
