Mysterious Death at Stone Crusher Stirs Protests

A 14-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a stone crusher complex in Uttarakhand, prompting protests and stone-pelting from local residents. They claim her death is suspicious and demand a thorough investigation.

Four employees of the stone crusher have been detained for questioning as police assure the public of a fair probe. The situation was managed by engaging with protesters and promising a meticulous investigation into the tragic incident.

A special police team has been constituted to investigate, with authorities ensuring that all evidence will be scientifically examined. The Dehradun SSP reassured the girl's family of justice, and a case has been registered following a family complaint.

