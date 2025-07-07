Inconclusive Talks: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Stalemate in Qatar

Recently in Qatar, indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel concluded without a definitive agreement, Palestinian sources reported. The Israeli delegation was not empowered to finalize a deal with Hamas, hindering progress.

These talks coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House. Despite public demands in Tel Aviv for a ceasefire, disagreements persist. Protesters urged both sides for peace and highlighted the ongoing hostage situation exacerbated by recent hostilities.

Since October 7, 2023, Hamas' attacks and Israel's retaliations have led to significant casualties and destruction, with Gaza facing severe humanitarian challenges. Efforts continue to bring hostages home as diplomatic and military efforts persist amidst a prolonged conflict.

