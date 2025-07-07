Left Menu

Inconclusive Talks: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Stalemate in Qatar

Indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel in Qatar ended without resolution, as the Israeli delegation lacked the mandate for an agreement. Despite public calls for peace, Israel and Hamas remain at odds, exacerbated by recent escalations in violence and ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 04:54 IST
Inconclusive Talks: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Stalemate in Qatar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recently in Qatar, indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel concluded without a definitive agreement, Palestinian sources reported. The Israeli delegation was not empowered to finalize a deal with Hamas, hindering progress.

These talks coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House. Despite public demands in Tel Aviv for a ceasefire, disagreements persist. Protesters urged both sides for peace and highlighted the ongoing hostage situation exacerbated by recent hostilities.

Since October 7, 2023, Hamas' attacks and Israel's retaliations have led to significant casualties and destruction, with Gaza facing severe humanitarian challenges. Efforts continue to bring hostages home as diplomatic and military efforts persist amidst a prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025