Arrests in Puttur: Alleged Harassment and Communal Video Circulation
Two men were arrested in Puttur for allegedly harassing minors and distributing a communal-themed video. The incident came to light following a complaint by one minor's father. The accused, Purushottam and Ramachandra, violated the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by promoting enmity and intimidating the children.
Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district: In a disturbing incident, local police have apprehended two men on allegations of minor harassment and spreading communal content online.
The arrests were made after a formal complaint was filed by the father of one of the victims. According to reports, the suspects confronted the minors at Beermale Hill on July 5, subjected them to verbal abuse, and recorded the encounter in the presence of witnesses.
The video, laden with communal overtones, was subsequently disseminated via WhatsApp and Instagram, authorities confirmed. Identified as Purushottam (43) and Ramachandra (38), the accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity between communities and criminal intimidation.
