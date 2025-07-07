Trial Opens on Anti-Protest Policy Under Trump Presidency
A federal bench trial has begun over a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's policy of arresting and deporting students and faculty involved in pro-Palestinian activities. Plaintiffs argue this policy violates the First Amendment, causing self-censorship among noncitizens. The government denies the existence of such a policy.
The federal bench trial over a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's campaign of deportations tied to pro-Palestinian activities has commenced. The litigation, initiated by university associations against former President Donald Trump and his administration, is one of the earliest to proceed to trial.
The plaintiffs demand a U.S. District Judge to declare the policy infringing upon the First Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act. They argue the policy's ramifications have been so profound that noncitizen students and faculty fear participating in political discourse, leading to self-censorship amid fears of arrest and deportation.
While the Trump administration denies the policy's existence, evidence presented at trial is expected to highlight formal guidance and practices targeting international students engaged in activism. Among those spotlighted in the case are activists like Mahmoud Khalil, symbolizing the protest movement being suppressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
