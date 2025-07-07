Left Menu

Trial Opens on Anti-Protest Policy Under Trump Presidency

A federal bench trial has begun over a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's policy of arresting and deporting students and faculty involved in pro-Palestinian activities. Plaintiffs argue this policy violates the First Amendment, causing self-censorship among noncitizens. The government denies the existence of such a policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:19 IST
Trial Opens on Anti-Protest Policy Under Trump Presidency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The federal bench trial over a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's campaign of deportations tied to pro-Palestinian activities has commenced. The litigation, initiated by university associations against former President Donald Trump and his administration, is one of the earliest to proceed to trial.

The plaintiffs demand a U.S. District Judge to declare the policy infringing upon the First Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act. They argue the policy's ramifications have been so profound that noncitizen students and faculty fear participating in political discourse, leading to self-censorship amid fears of arrest and deportation.

While the Trump administration denies the policy's existence, evidence presented at trial is expected to highlight formal guidance and practices targeting international students engaged in activism. Among those spotlighted in the case are activists like Mahmoud Khalil, symbolizing the protest movement being suppressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025