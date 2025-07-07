Supreme Court to Hear Petitions Challenging Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for July 10 to address multiple petitions challenging the Election Commission's (EC) directive for a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state of Bihar, ahead of upcoming elections.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi acknowledged the arguments presented by senior lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, and agreed to review the matter on Thursday.

Petitioners, such as RJD MP Manoj Jha and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, argue that the EC's order, dated June 24, contravenes several constitutional articles that guarantee voting rights and equality. Other civil society organizations and activists also oppose the EC's decision, aiming to ensure the integrity of voter registration.

