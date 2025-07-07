Left Menu

Trump's 10% Tariff Threat on Anti-American BRICS Alignments

President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on countries aligning with the BRICS group, a coalition pushing for multilateral diplomacy amid trade wars. As BRICS expands, it is embracing global south nations’ causes like WTO reform and fair AI use. Tensions between the U.S. and BRICS are on the rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared the imposition of a 10% tariff on nations aligning with the BRICS group, which is seen as a challenger to U.S. policies. The announcement comes as BRICS leaders convene in Rio de Janeiro, emphasizing their role in supporting multilateral diplomacy.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and later expanded to include South Africa and other countries, is now presenting a united front amid global trade tensions. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil painted the group as the successor of the Non-Aligned Movement, resisting a polarized world order.

The summit reflects the growing influence and complexity of BRICS, which advocates for reforms in global institutions like the United Nations and the IMF. Key figures, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congregated in Rio to discuss initiatives ranging from trade reforms to AI ethics, highlighting cohesive and sometimes contentious global stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

