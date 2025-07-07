The Deadly Luncheon: Erin Patterson's Mushroom Murder Verdict

Erin Patterson, an Australian woman, was convicted on Monday of murdering three relatives of her estranged husband by deliberately serving them poisonous mushrooms. A jury in Victoria's Supreme Court returned the verdict after six days of deliberation following a trial that captivated the nation for nine weeks.

Patterson faces a life sentence, with the date of the hearing still to be determined. She was found guilty of intentionally poisoning her lunch guests, including her parents-in-law and their sibling, using beef Wellington pastries containing deadly mushrooms.

The case, which drew massive public and media attention, highlighted troubled family dynamics and raised questions about Patterson's true intent. Australian citizens followed the proceedings via podcasts and live blogs, reflecting the high-profile nature of the trial.

