Poland Tightens Border Controls Amid Migration Tensions

Poland has reintroduced border checks with its neighbors, Germany and Lithuania, as tensions rise over migration issues. The move follows Germany's previous restrictions intended to reduce asylum seekers entering the country. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced these measures amid political pressure from right-wing groups.

The renewed controls began overnight Sunday and are scheduled for an initial 30-day period, although the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration hasn't ruled out further extensions. These measures follow claims by far-right factions in Poland that Germany has been facilitating migrant movement into Polish territory.

The situation aligns with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's campaign for stricter border measures. Despite visa-free travel under the EU's Schengen Area, countries can temporarily reintroduce border checks due to serious threats to internal security, though these are meant to be exceptional and time-bound.

