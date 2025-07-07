Left Menu

Hong Kong Tightens Prison Rules Under National Security Concerns

Hong Kong authorities proposed new prison rules to restrict visits by lawyers, doctors, and religious personnel on national security grounds, stating that visits have been abused in the past. Critics argue this undermines prisoner rights and silences pro-democracy voices, further impacting political prisoners' support.

Updated: 07-07-2025 14:33 IST
In a controversial move to enhance national security, Hong Kong authorities have presented a proposal aimed at tightening prison rules concerning visits by lawyers, religious personnel, and doctors. This initiative is sparking criticism over perceived threats to inmate rights and the continued suppression of dissenting voices.

The proposal, submitted to lawmakers by the Security Bureau, cites concerns that humanitarian visits have been exploited to sway prisoners' opinions against the Chinese and Hong Kong governments. It authorizes the Correctional Services Department to restrict or monitor communication between prisoners and specific external visitors.

Despite Hong Kong's Basic Law safeguarding legal privileges, official statements emphasize that prisoners' rights must be balanced with national security imperatives. The proposed changes have been criticized for exacerbating uncertainties in the treatment of political prisoners and as a silencing tactic against vocal activists.

