Delhi High Court Upholds Revocation of Security Clearance for Celebi

The Delhi High Court dismissed Celebi's challenge against the cancellation of its security clearance by BCAS, citing national security concerns. The decision followed Turkey's support of Pakistan and condemnation of India's terror strikes. Celebi, active in Indian aviation for 15 years, overlooks ground handling and cargo services in nine airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the legal challenge by Turkish firm Celebi against the revocation of its security clearance, citing interests of national security. This decision comes after the aviation watchdog BCAS annulled the clearance on May 15, just days after Turkey backed Pakistan and criticized India's strikes on terrorist camps.

Justice Sachin Datta ruled on the case following a reserved judgment, emphasizing the unprecedented threat to aviation security that justified the Central authority's actions. Celebi's counsel argued that the decision contravened principles of natural justice and procedural compliance under Aircraft Security Rules, but the court found these objections unconvincing.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety, in its order, stated that continuing operations with Celebi posed potential hazards under the current geopolitical climate. Operating in India for over 15 years, Celebi oversees ground handling and cargo terminal functions at nine airports and employs over 10,000 people.

