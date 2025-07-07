Left Menu

Malaysia's Strategic Dance in Global Trade Politics

Malaysia remains committed to its independent foreign and economic policy, focusing on enhancing trade rather than aligning ideologically. This stance was reiterated by Malaysia’s trade ministry following U.S. President Trump's announcement of potential tariffs on BRICS-aligned nations. Malaysia joined the BRICS group as a partner last October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:54 IST
In a bold reaffirmation of its independent foreign and economic policy, Malaysia is concentrating on facilitating trade over ideological alignment, according to its trade ministry. This comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threat of a 10% tariff targeting countries aligned with the BRICS group, which Malaysia joined as a partner in October 2022.

The trade ministry's statement underscores Malaysia's commitment to steering clear of geopolitical entanglements based on ideology, favoring instead a pragmatic approach to fostering economic growth through trade partnerships.

The association with BRICS, a group of emerging economies, marks a significant chapter in Malaysia's trade policy, highlighting its resolve to expand economic horizons while maintaining diplomatic independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

