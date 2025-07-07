Left Menu

Controversy Strikes as Renaming Sparks Debate in Tripura

The proposal to rename Agartala’s Town Hall after Syama Prasad Mookerjee has sparked controversy in Tripura, with strong opposition from political figures including the Tipra Motha Party MLA, CPI(M), and the Congress. Critics argue that it erases the Manikya dynasty's historical legacy, urging for a new structure in Mookerjee’s honor instead.

Updated: 07-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:02 IST
Controversy Strikes as Renaming Sparks Debate in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tripura, a proposal to rename Agartala's Town Hall in honor of Syama Prasad Mookerjee has ignited controversy. Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma and opposition leaders from CPI(M) and Congress have voiced their disapproval, insisting it disregards the history of the Manikya dynasty, long ingrained in the region's legacy.

Debbarma criticized the political trend of erasing royal heritage, citing past instances such as the renaming of Victoria Memorial Hospital and Sukanta Academy. He proposed building a new structure for Mookerjee's namesake, preserving Agartala's historical essence. Echoing this sentiment, CPI(M) MLA Jitendra Chaudhury and Congress president Asish Kumar Saha also suggested constructing a new auditorium for the tribute.

Beyond the renaming dispute, Debbarma highlighted the unfulfilled directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the identification and deportation of infiltrators in Tripura, aligning with practices seen in other Indian states. This broader issue remains a critical point for state governance, urging prompt action from Chief Minister Manik Saha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

