U.S. Envoy Lauds Lebanon's Response to Disarmament Proposal in Hezbollah Talks

A U.S. envoy praised Lebanon's response to a U.S. proposal regarding Hezbollah's disarmament, in a bid to curb regional tensions. This development follows Israel's air strikes and a cross-border move, increasing pressure on Hezbollah.

The proposal, initially presented in June by envoy Thomas Barrack, suggests a complete disarmament of Hezbollah within four months. In return, Israel would halt air attacks and pull out troops from southern Lebanon, locations remaining contested post the previous conflict.

Amidst ongoing regional transformations, Barrack emphasized that Lebanon could capitalize on this moment to fortify state institutions long overshadowed by sectarian dynamics. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's leader hinted at retaining a defensive arsenal, despite internal discussions on limiting armaments without full disarmament.

(With inputs from agencies.)